Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 806 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, with a total value of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $96.78 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.