Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 1.4 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

