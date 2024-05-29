Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.
Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.
