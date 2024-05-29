Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Palomar Price Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. Palomar has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.24.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $820,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,780.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,755. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Palomar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

