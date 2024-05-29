PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Short Interest Down 41.7% in May

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

PARK24 Stock Performance

Shares of PKCOY stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. PARK24 has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.33.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through three segments: Parking Business Japan, Parking Business International, and Mobility Business. It operates hourly parking facilities; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, as well as provides reserved parking and monthly parking services, and pay and display parking services.

