Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Barclays upped their price objective on Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $139.40 and a fifty-two week high of $230.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.72.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $1,295,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,572,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,642. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

