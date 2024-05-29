Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Holdings Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 43,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE:PBA opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

