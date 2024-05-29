Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) & Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Head to Head Contrast

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) and Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penske Automotive Group and Inchcape, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 2 1 2 0 2.00 Inchcape 0 0 0 0 N/A

Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus price target of $163.20, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Penske Automotive Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Penske Automotive Group is more favorable than Inchcape.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $29.53 billion 0.34 $1.05 billion $14.38 10.53 Inchcape N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Inchcape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inchcape.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and Inchcape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 3.27% 21.72% 6.56% Inchcape N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Inchcape shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Penske Automotive Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Inchcape on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company is also involved in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, maintenance and repair services, sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, replacement and aftermarket automotive products, collision repair services, and wholesale of parts. In addition, it operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as offers a range of used trucks. Further, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts. Additionally, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa. Inchcape plc was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

