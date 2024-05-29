Perdoceo Education Co. (PRDO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 15th

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Perdoceo Education has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

PRDO opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,127.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,412 shares of company stock worth $1,342,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

