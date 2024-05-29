Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

PRGO opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,255,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,872,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $41,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

