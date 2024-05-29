Peter Birch Sells 6,500 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £25,155 ($32,126.44).

AJ Bell Price Performance

LON:AJB opened at GBX 381.46 ($4.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,297.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 325.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 309.66. AJ Bell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 414.50 ($5.29).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AJ Bell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.61) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.