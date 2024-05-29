PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.58 and last traded at $100.56. 642,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,017,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.54.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MINT. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 34.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

