Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,594,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,868 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $573,386,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,923,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,797,231 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $404,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $269.62 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $196.74 and a 52-week high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

