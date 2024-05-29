PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,578 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 854,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SASR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SASR

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.