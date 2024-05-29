PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,822.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

