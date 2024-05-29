PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,789 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 24.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFS opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Stories

