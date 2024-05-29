PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after acquiring an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,929,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total value of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,081 shares of company stock worth $12,840,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.53.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INSP opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

