Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.49) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.62) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Pollen Street Group

POLN opened at GBX 682 ($8.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £433.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,118.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 671.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 613.92. Pollen Street Group has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 710 ($9.07).

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

