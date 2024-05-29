Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.49) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.62) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
About Pollen Street Group
Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.
