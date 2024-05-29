Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $75,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,682 shares of company stock worth $3,339,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.