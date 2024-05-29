PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerUp Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWUP. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

PowerUp Acquisition Company Profile

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

