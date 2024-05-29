Premier, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Premier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Premier has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Premier Stock Down 0.3 %

PINC opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 8,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $163,620.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,418 shares of company stock valued at $827,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

