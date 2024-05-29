Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 13,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 34,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

Further Reading

