Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

