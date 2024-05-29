Prospector Partners LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 64,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 52,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $178.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

