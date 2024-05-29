Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.40 and a 1 year high of $121.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day moving average is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Read Our Latest Report on PRU

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,314 shares of company stock worth $18,462,813 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.