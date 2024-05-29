Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (QEPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Q.E.P. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QEPC opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Q.E.P. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of -0.30.
Q.E.P. Company Profile
