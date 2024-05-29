Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 271,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,408.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock worth $1,318,358. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

