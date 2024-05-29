Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.08.

Quanta Services stock opened at $279.64 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.34. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,053 shares of company stock worth $4,616,034 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

