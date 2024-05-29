Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BOOT opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.15. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.37.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.45.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Hazen sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $403,367.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $148,191.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

