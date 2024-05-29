Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFIGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.