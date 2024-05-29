Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

