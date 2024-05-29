Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,877 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after buying an additional 3,407,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,920,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,284,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

EXTR opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.96. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.73.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

