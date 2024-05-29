Quest Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.0% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 686,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after purchasing an additional 137,236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125,926 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,100,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,402,000 after purchasing an additional 116,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.2% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 444,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94,844 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

