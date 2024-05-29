Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,465 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.
ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.
