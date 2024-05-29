Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,465 Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 548,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 448,201 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 543,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.