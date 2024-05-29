Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,623 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 62.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lantheus by 36.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,295. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

