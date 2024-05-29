Quest Partners LLC Invests $108,000 in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins Price Performance
Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Hawkins Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
