Quest Partners LLC Invests $145,000 in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bread Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,954,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bread Financial by 586.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 608,769 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 708,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $42.73.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.