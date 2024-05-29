Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,962,000 after buying an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,382,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 97.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,961. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $570.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.20 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

