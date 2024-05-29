Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in ProAssurance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ProAssurance by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProAssurance by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

PRA opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

