Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,894 AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.41. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

