Quest Partners LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.91. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total value of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.34, for a total transaction of $1,216,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,741 shares of company stock worth $3,434,893 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

