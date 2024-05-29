Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.44. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $517.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.83%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

