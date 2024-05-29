Ramaco Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the energy company on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of METC stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

