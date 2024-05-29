Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Rand Capital Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RAND opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 28.32, a quick ratio of 28.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $15.72.
Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 76.21% and a return on equity of 5.25%.
Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.
