Raymond James Increases Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target to C$0.46

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$0.43 to C$0.46 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$0.71.

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$0.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$97.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

