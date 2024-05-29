Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) & Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY) Critical Comparison

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCCTY – Get Free Report) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scout24 and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scout24 N/A N/A N/A Real Brokerage -4.63% -98.38% -36.93%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scout24 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Brokerage 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Scout24 and Real Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.05%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Scout24.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scout24 and Real Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scout24 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Real Brokerage $689.16 million 1.27 -$27.50 million ($0.20) -23.75

Scout24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Brokerage.

Summary

Real Brokerage beats Scout24 on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties. In addition, it offers BuyerPlus for users looking to buy properties; LivingPlus provides coverage and support for tenant protection; and LettingPlus, a cloud-based software solution. The company was formerly known as Scout24 AG and changed its name to Scout24 SE in October 2021. Scout24 SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

