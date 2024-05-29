Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.
About Recon Technology
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.