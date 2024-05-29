Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in May

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Redeia Corporación Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Get Redeia Corporación alerts:

Redeia Corporación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

Receive News & Ratings for Redeia Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redeia Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.