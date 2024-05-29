Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in May

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Redeia Corporación Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Redeia Corporación has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.
Redeia Corporación Company Profile
