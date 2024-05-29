Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.07

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 27830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Regulus Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$256.49 million, a PE ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.06.

About Regulus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.