Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stake Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reliance were worth $29,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total value of $1,471,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,750. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 0.5 %

Reliance stock opened at $302.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.09.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

