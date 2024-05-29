Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th.

RPAY opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Repay has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $56,408.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 646,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,261.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Repay by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Repay by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Repay by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Repay by 18.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

